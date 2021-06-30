Image: Arsenal academy kids of 2012 all professionals in 2021

Mark McGuinness has shared a photo from the Arsenal academy nine years ago, with each child pictured having progressed to become a professional.

The defender left the Gunners to join Cardiff City on a permanent deal earlier this month, after impressing on loan with Ipswich last season, and he celebrated his new move by looking back to his younger days.

Impressively, all 11 of what appears to have been a starting line-up from back in 2012 of one the academy teams have all moved onto sign professional contracts.

Great photo from former Arsenal defender @MarkMcguinness0. Pic taken aged 11 and now at 20 years old all are now professional footballers. Credit to everyone at #AFC who helped develop the youngsters. pic.twitter.com/9DlGVKrf6j — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 29, 2021

Does Arsenal’s academy get enough recognition for their work?

