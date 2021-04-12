Image: Arsenal are warned that replacing ‘exceptional’ talent would be a mistake

Arsenal have been warned not to jump the gun and offload the ‘exceptional’ manager Mikel Arteta by expert Graham Hunter.
The Gunners boss has endured some strong highs and extreme lows already in his short time in charge in North London, and there have been reports that the club have considered removing him from the role.
Graham Hunter has warned that the decision to sack Arteta would be one that they regret however, and claims that he would show it almost immediately with his next employers.
Graham Hunter: ‘If Arsenal screw it up, and are infantile enough to get rid of Arteta, it’ll be about 6 to 8 months after that we’ll be saying, what a job Arteta is doing at whichever club he takes on next. He’s exceptional.’https://t.co/C6qU3TyMkXhttps://t.co/ZWNfA5WHWr pic.twitter.com/ubuslfQacM
— Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) April 10, 2021
Reports claiming that certain players are not on board with the manager cannot be overlooked however, but the club has stuck with Arteta so far, and they do appear to be keen to keep him at the helm.
Is it about time the club stuck with the manager and didn’t bow to player pressure?
Patrick
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arteta will be given another summer window to improve the team.
I have a lot of time for Graham Hunter who is a fellow Aberdonian, who has been based in Barcelona for some time and is indeed an expert on Spanish football , players and Managers.He would have been well acquainted with Pep Guardiola who speaks highly of Arteta in terms of his coaching ability and no doubt that has influenced the views expressed. “Infantile” is a rather strong word to use in my opinion when wrong would have sufficed.In any event,I have no doubt concerning the firm intention of our Board to stick with MA this season and next by which time, hopefully he will manage to acquire 2/3 quality players .This will of course depend on how successful we are in unloading players who do not figure in his future plans.
I always believe if Arteta is given full support in the transfer to bring in players of his choice not by making decision depending on the money that is available then we will see and know who Arteta is.