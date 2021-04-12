Image: Arsenal are warned that replacing ‘exceptional’ talent would be a mistake

Arsenal have been warned not to jump the gun and offload the ‘exceptional’ manager Mikel Arteta by expert Graham Hunter.

The Gunners boss has endured some strong highs and extreme lows already in his short time in charge in North London, and there have been reports that the club have considered removing him from the role.

Graham Hunter has warned that the decision to sack Arteta would be one that they regret however, and claims that he would show it almost immediately with his next employers.

Graham Hunter: ‘If Arsenal screw it up, and are infantile enough to get rid of Arteta, it’ll be about 6 to 8 months after that we’ll be saying, what a job Arteta is doing at whichever club he takes on next. He’s exceptional.’https://t.co/C6qU3TyMkXhttps://t.co/ZWNfA5WHWr pic.twitter.com/ubuslfQacM — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) April 10, 2021

Reports claiming that certain players are not on board with the manager cannot be overlooked however, but the club has stuck with Arteta so far, and they do appear to be keen to keep him at the helm.

Is it about time the club stuck with the manager and didn’t bow to player pressure?

Patrick