Fabio Vieira was spotted wearing a foot brace shortly after signing for Arsenal, but he has since joined up with the senior squad ahead of tomorrow’s pre-season friendly with Nurnberg.

The Portuguese was a surprise signing in north London, bolstering our options in behind the striker, and fans will be keen to see their first look at what he can bring to our famous red and white.

It remains to be seen if he will feature tomorrow, but having been spotted cycling around with the rest of the squad today, we may well get our first look at him in our team.

Fábio Vieira has joined up with the rest of the squad in Germany ahead of their first pre-season game against 1. FC Nürnberg tomorrow. He’s also no longer wearing a protective foot brace. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/Gamy6JFkCc — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) July 7, 2022

Vieira has some work to do to break into the first-team, but a strong pre-season will work wonders for him, and the sooner he can get going the better. He is expected to challenge Martin Odegaard for the AM role this term, one of our best players so far in 2022, and it will be interesting to see how quickly he can settle into our side this summer.

