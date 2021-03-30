Image: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta calls out social media platforms

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called for the social media platforms to take responsibility for their failings on protecting it’s users.

Thierry Henry removed himself from social media whilst making a statement that he would only return once measures were put in place to tackle racism and other forms of abuse, after years of false promises.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal Football Club are now calling for more to be done by the major companies also.

"Abuse has to be eradicated completely because it's causing a lot of damage. Social media platforms have a big responsibility on that." – Mikel Arteta pic.twitter.com/wqkRxlWqP8 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 30, 2021

What more can be done by the people to force these companies to stand up and be made accountable?

Patrick