Image: Arsenal break six-year hoodoo with victory over Leicester

Arsenal’s win over Leicester this afternoon was their first win away to a side sitting inside the top three of the division in over six years.

The last time they claimed all three points on the road against a rival sitting so high in the table it was 2015, when they went to the Etihad in January and came away with a 2-0 victory.

2015 – This was Arsenal’s first away victory against a team starting the day in the top three of the Premier League table since January 2015 (2-0 v Manchester City) – they were winless in their last 14 such games coming into today (D3 L11). Test. pic.twitter.com/rCE59eFlWV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 28, 2021

It has been 14 attempts without victory but hopefully this performance was a true indicator of a positive change for Arsenal Football Club.

Patrick