Image: Arsenal break six-year hoodoo with victory over Leicester

Arsenal’s win over Leicester this afternoon was their first win away to a side sitting inside the top three of the division in over six years.

The last time they claimed all three points on the road against a rival sitting so high in the table it was 2015, when they went to the Etihad in January and came away with a 2-0 victory.

It has been 14 attempts without victory but hopefully this performance was a true indicator of a positive change for Arsenal Football Club.

