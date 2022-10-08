Arsenal’s social media team posted today to wish defender Ben White a happy birthday, with the Englishman turning 25 years-old today.

White joined from Brighton just last summer, but quickly established himself as a first-team regular, and he has continued to impress into the new term despite losing his central role to William Saliba.

The Frenchman has been a regular alongside Gabriel at CB so far this term, with White taking up a place at right-back, and the team has found an impressive run of form, with each of those likely to continue in their roles going into the big game with Liverpool tomorrow.

While White will be preparing to take on our rivals tomorrow, today he will be celebrating another year of life, knowing he still has his best years in football ahead.

🥳 Happy birthday, @ben6white 😍 How much birthday love for Ben today, Gooners? pic.twitter.com/Cd06Oxbne3 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 8, 2022

White still has his best years at Arsenal, but with William Saliba now in the fold, he may well have to get used to playing out on the right.

Patrick