Image: Arsenal commiserate Switzerland captain Xhaka despite his absence

Granit Xhaka‘s Switzerland side were eliminated by Spain on penalties this evening, with the Arsenal midfielder’s absence possibly hampering his side’s bid to stay in the competition.

Xhaka got himself a yellow card when his side were 3-1 down and headed out against France, only for him to play a key role in helping his side to force the match to go to extra time, but that yellow meant that he was banned for today’s encounter.

Xhaka came out onto the pitch to give a pep talk ahead of Switzerland’s penalty shootout, but he wasn’t able to inspire another victory unfortunately.

You certainly can’t label any blame on the midfielder, especially after his performance in helping his side to each the last eight, but you can’t help but wonder if his side could have overcome Spain with him in the team.

Patrick