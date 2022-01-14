Image: Arsenal confirm request to postpone North London Derby clash with Spurs

Arsenal have officially put in a request to postpone this weekend’s Premier League clash away at Tottenham.

The Gunners have previously made their stance clear that they wish to continue to play football as scheduled, but Mikel Arteta’s side have finally requested that they delay the upcoming clash on Sunday after a number of absences.

🚨 We can confirm we've made an application to the Premier League to postpone Sunday’s north London derby.#TOTARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 14, 2022

It appears that the majority of our missing players are in midfield, not helped by the AFCON where Aubameyang, Elneny and Partey are participating, although it hasn’t been made clear which further players are not actually available for the proposed matchup.

We were without Smith Rowe and Odegaard in midweek, as well as Tomiyasu, while we lost Granit Xhaka to a red card, and are believed to have picked up further injuries from that game, although who exactly is unavailable will likely be made known in the coming days.

Should we be forced to play our Under-23 side? Could there be a Covid outbreak which is yet to be declared?

Patrick