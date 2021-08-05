Arsenal News Arsenal Youth

Image: Arsenal congratulate 18 year-old Nathan Butler-Oyedeji on his first professional contract

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal, 12 years after joining the club.

The 18 year-old insists that he is focused on continuing to work hard to reach the level he wants to be after signing his new deal with the club.

The winger spent much of last season with the Arsenal Under-18s, as well as featuring for the Arsenal Under-23s in the ELF Trophy last term.

“This is a great opportunity for me and I just want to focus on doing what I do best now,” Nathan told Arsenal.com after signing his new deal. “I’ve been here since I was six, so to come all this way and get my first professional contract is a dream come true.”

Butler-Ovedeji appears to have a good head on his shoulders, and will continue to work hard in hope of getting his chance to work up the ladder, and we wish him luck in his efforts.

  1. ken1945 says:
    August 5, 2021 at 8:45 pm

    Keep these great stories rolling in and let’s not forget who’s watch it was when they joined The Arsenal.

    Reply
    1. Phil says:
      August 5, 2021 at 9:01 pm

      That’s so right @Ken1035
      Let’s also not forget whose watch it was when the following were signed
      Marouane Chamakh
      Andre Santos
      Gervinho
      Squillaci
      Park Chu-young
      Mikael Silvestre
      Ryo Miyaichi
      Carl Jenkinson
      Joel Campbell
      Kristoffer Olsen
      Matthieu Debuchy
      Yaya Sanogo
      Kim Kallstrom
      Shkodran Mustafi
      Lucas Perez
      Takuma Asano

      Just saying…….

      Reply
      1. ken1945 says:
        August 5, 2021 at 9:43 pm

        In just saying Phil, you forgot some of the following:
        Henry
        Vieira
        Campbell
        Lauren
        Toure
        Ljungberg
        Reyes
        Lacs
        Arteta
        Wiltord
        Pires
        Gilberto
        Lehmann
        Kanu
        Edu
        Clichy
        Edu
        Fabregas
        Diaby
        Hleb
        Adebayor
        RVP
        Song
        Ozil
        Rosicky
        Gallas
        Petit
        Eduardo
        Arshavin
        Nasri
        Sagna
        Ramsey
        Sanchez
        Koscielny
        Mertesacker
        Szczesny
        Monreal
        Cazorla
        Ox
        Giroud

        Just saying……..

        Reply
        1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
          August 5, 2021 at 9:59 pm

          Ken, let’s likewise keep in mind, which of those players came in while the obviously irreplaceable David Dein was in charge and which players arrived in the years following, like some of your more questionable options at the tail end of your exaggerated list

          Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

