Image: Arsenal congratulate 18 year-old Nathan Butler-Oyedeji on his first professional contract

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal, 12 years after joining the club.
The 18 year-old insists that he is focused on continuing to work hard to reach the level he wants to be after signing his new deal with the club.
The winger spent much of last season with the Arsenal Under-18s, as well as featuring for the Arsenal Under-23s in the ELF Trophy last term.
Congratulations on your first pro contract, Nathan 👏#ArsenalAcademy 🔴 https://t.co/src54pAhTU
— Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) August 5, 2021
“This is a great opportunity for me and I just want to focus on doing what I do best now,” Nathan told Arsenal.com after signing his new deal. “I’ve been here since I was six, so to come all this way and get my first professional contract is a dream come true.”
Butler-Ovedeji appears to have a good head on his shoulders, and will continue to work hard in hope of getting his chance to work up the ladder, and we wish him luck in his efforts.
Patrick
Keep these great stories rolling in and let’s not forget who’s watch it was when they joined The Arsenal.
That’s so right @Ken1035
Let’s also not forget whose watch it was when the following were signed
Marouane Chamakh
Andre Santos
Gervinho
Squillaci
Park Chu-young
Mikael Silvestre
Ryo Miyaichi
Carl Jenkinson
Joel Campbell
Kristoffer Olsen
Matthieu Debuchy
Yaya Sanogo
Kim Kallstrom
Shkodran Mustafi
Lucas Perez
Takuma Asano
Just saying…….
In just saying Phil, you forgot some of the following:
Henry
Vieira
Campbell
Lauren
Toure
Ljungberg
Reyes
Lacs
Arteta
Wiltord
Pires
Gilberto
Lehmann
Kanu
Edu
Clichy
Edu
Fabregas
Diaby
Hleb
Adebayor
RVP
Song
Ozil
Rosicky
Gallas
Petit
Eduardo
Arshavin
Nasri
Sagna
Ramsey
Sanchez
Koscielny
Mertesacker
Szczesny
Monreal
Cazorla
Ox
Giroud
Just saying……..
Ken, let’s likewise keep in mind, which of those players came in while the obviously irreplaceable David Dein was in charge and which players arrived in the years following, like some of your more questionable options at the tail end of your exaggerated list