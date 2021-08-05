Image: Arsenal congratulate 18 year-old Nathan Butler-Oyedeji on his first professional contract

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal, 12 years after joining the club.

The 18 year-old insists that he is focused on continuing to work hard to reach the level he wants to be after signing his new deal with the club.

The winger spent much of last season with the Arsenal Under-18s, as well as featuring for the Arsenal Under-23s in the ELF Trophy last term.

Congratulations on your first pro contract, Nathan 👏#ArsenalAcademy 🔴 https://t.co/src54pAhTU — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) August 5, 2021

“This is a great opportunity for me and I just want to focus on doing what I do best now,” Nathan told Arsenal.com after signing his new deal. “I’ve been here since I was six, so to come all this way and get my first professional contract is a dream come true.”

Butler-Ovedeji appears to have a good head on his shoulders, and will continue to work hard in hope of getting his chance to work up the ladder, and we wish him luck in his efforts.

Patrick