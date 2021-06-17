Arsenal News Latest News

Image: Arsenal congratulate youngster on senior international debut

Arsenal youngster Omar Rekik has made his full international debut for Tunisia this week, starting in the 1-0 victory over Mali.

The defender joined the club in January from Hertha Berlin, but is yet to earn a call-up to our senior side as of yet.

That hasn’t stopped him from getting the nod to get a call-up for his international side however, with him starting alongside Man United youngster Hannibal Mejbri.

Could Rekik stake a claim for the first-team in the coming campaign?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Omar Rekik

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Sufiyanu Alhassan says:
    June 17, 2021 at 11:01 pm

    Congrats rakiki

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs