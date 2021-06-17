Image: Arsenal congratulate youngster on senior international debut

Arsenal youngster Omar Rekik has made his full international debut for Tunisia this week, starting in the 1-0 victory over Mali.

The defender joined the club in January from Hertha Berlin, but is yet to earn a call-up to our senior side as of yet.

That hasn’t stopped him from getting the nod to get a call-up for his international side however, with him starting alongside Man United youngster Hannibal Mejbri.

✅ Senior debut for Tunisia last night 🇹🇳 Congratulations, Omar Rekik 👏 pic.twitter.com/Vcle8IYRkC — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) June 16, 2021

Arsenal defender Omar Rekik makes his senior international debut for Tunisia against Mali tonight. 🇹🇳 pic.twitter.com/1ttwbAPL9L — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 15, 2021

Could Rekik stake a claim for the first-team in the coming campaign?

Patrick