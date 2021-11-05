Image: Arsenal duo called up for England Under-21’s squad

Arsenal pair Emile Smith Rowe and Folarin Balogun have been called up to Lee Carsley’s England Under-21 squad for the upcoming international break.

The pair were both part of the squad for the previous set of fixtures against both Slovenia and Andorra, with ESR picking up a Man of the Match award with the only goal of the second match.

The duo have retained their place in the squad as confirmed in the image below.

This could well be the last time that Smith Rowe is left out of the senior side given his form over the past 12 months, as well as Gareth Southgate’s comments ahead of the previous international break also.

