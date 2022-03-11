Image: Arsenal duo in line for Brazil debut’s after March call-ups

Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli have been called up to feature in Brazil’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia.

Official: Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhães & Gabriel Martinelli have been called up to the Brazil national team for their upcoming final World Cup qualifiers against Chile & Bolivia later this month.

This is the first time that the striker has been called up for the senior side, while our centre-back has previously been an unused substitute, but with the pair enjoying a thoroughly impressive season in north London with Arsenal, they could well get their chance to make their first outings for the Selecao.

Brazil have already secured their place at the World Cup for 2022, and this could well be the pair’s chance to make an impression in hope of becoming a regular in the squad ahead of the upcoming tournament.

