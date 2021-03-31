Arsenal News

Image: Arsenal fans almost twice as happy as Spurs with their manager

TheAthletic have run some surveys of late to figure out the happiness of fans with their club’s season and current standing, and despite sitting higher in the table, Spurs’ fans are much unhappier than Arsenal’s.

According to the survey, just over 45% of Tottenham’s fanbase would be happy to see their current manager Jose Mourinho still at the helm come the new season.

On the brighter side of North London however, close to 90% would be happy to see Mikel Arteta still in charge.

I still recall when the Portuguese was hired and some would joke about which club got the better deal, but there is only one set of fans who are laughing now.

Patrick

