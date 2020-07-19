Image: Arsenal fans are laughing at Man City for this reason following during FA Cup semi

Manchester City had to duplicate fan-cams during the semi-final loss to Arsenal last night, as seen in the image below.

The Citizens have been joked about for not having any real fans over the years, while we like to poke fun at them for having plastic fans who have only been around since the sheikh brought the club to the fore with his billions.

Now shamefully they are being laughed at again, after they failed to fill 16 live fans during the clash with our side

https://twitter.com/thatsBenHoward/status/1284616576839213057/photo/1

Could they seriously not find 16 fans to play their part in the crucial fixture?

Patrick