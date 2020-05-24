Image – Arsenal fans want Lucas Torreira to stay after impressive body picture

Lucas Torreira is one of the Arsenal players that divides opinion among the fans.
Some fans think that he is one hell of a midfielder, while others think the Uruguayan is not Arsenal quality and the Gunners should try to sell him.
He hasn’t impressed Mikel Arteta since the Spaniard became Arsenal’s manager and he has used him sparingly.
AC Milan reportedly wants to sign him in the summer and the Italians have been motivated by comments attributed to his agent that he wants a return to Italy.
He got injured in Arsenal’s FA Cup game against Portsmouth earlier in the year and was supposed to be ruled out for the rest of the season.
However, the Uruguayan recently took to social media to tell fans that he is back with a picture of himself.
Arsenal’s fans ignored the caption on the image and focused on the image itself.
In the picture, the Uruguayan’s physique has changed dramatically as he now has harder abs.
The fans commented on the post with most of them begging him to remain with them reports the Daily Star.
Please say you’re back and you’re staying,” one supporter said.
Another commented: “Don’t leave, Lucas.”
“Why is your agent talking s***,”
.
And a fourth added: “Stay with the Gooners – we love you.”
Another one said: “We need you in that midfield every single game.”
With a sixth simply writing: “Please stay.”
I love Torreira and would want him to stay, he just needs to get more physical and paired alongside a good ball carrying midfielder and he will be a super star.
If we get Partey he can leave but if we don’t then he should stay put
His motm awards on display aww bless him 🙂
Check out those muscles – wow!!!
So glad he’s back 👊
All athletes should have abs , simply by virtue of being athletes. I see no key difference in his physique as he was not lacking fitness before, but power, overall body strength and most importantly height. Nothing has changed.
I LIKE HIM, I LIKE HIS ATTITUDE ON THE PITCH, BUT I STILL SAY HE IS TOO SMALL . BY FAR! WE NEED SOMEONE STRONGER, TALLER AND MORE POWERFUL IN THAT KEY POSITION , STOMACH ABS OR NOT.
“Why is your agent talking s***”
Sell. We need dough. This guy isn’t a footballer. He’s a jockey.
Very funny, but I like him as a player
Sorry, mam. I’m a brute. Why not send this flasher to Liverpool? Aintree…