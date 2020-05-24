Image – Arsenal fans want Lucas Torreira to stay after impressive body picture

Lucas Torreira is one of the Arsenal players that divides opinion among the fans.

Some fans think that he is one hell of a midfielder, while others think the Uruguayan is not Arsenal quality and the Gunners should try to sell him.

He hasn’t impressed Mikel Arteta since the Spaniard became Arsenal’s manager and he has used him sparingly.

AC Milan reportedly wants to sign him in the summer and the Italians have been motivated by comments attributed to his agent that he wants a return to Italy.

He got injured in Arsenal’s FA Cup game against Portsmouth earlier in the year and was supposed to be ruled out for the rest of the season.

However, the Uruguayan recently took to social media to tell fans that he is back with a picture of himself.

Arsenal’s fans ignored the caption on the image and focused on the image itself.

In the picture, the Uruguayan’s physique has changed dramatically as he now has harder abs.

The fans commented on the post with most of them begging him to remain with them reports the Daily Star.

Please say you’re back and you’re staying,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “Don’t leave, Lucas.”

“Why is your agent talking s***,”

.

And a fourth added: “Stay with the Gooners – we love you.”

Another one said: “We need you in that midfield every single game.”

With a sixth simply writing: “Please stay.”