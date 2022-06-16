(Image) Arsenal fixtures released and Arsenal start away to Crystal Palace

So the big day has arrived again, and although we see the “leaked” games every season (This year we were told Arsenal were starting with Brighton, Leicester and Wolves, but in all my years I have never known these “leaks” to be correct.)
We will be finding out in a minute when the fixtures are announved but I am sure that Arsenal fans, and Mikel Arteta, will be certainly hoping not to have a similar nightmare start to the last campaign where we were on zero points after our first three games, and rooted at the bottom of the table..
Well, here are the fixtures for the first weekend, and we will start with a tough game away at Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace….
It should be an interesting game!
Arsenal’s Full fixture list….
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video – The JustArsenal Show: How will Marquinhos fit into the team?
16 CommentsAdd a Comment
WHOA!!!
Wow this is a brilliant draw.
Leicester Villa Everton Spurs Liverpool Man City Westham at home in the first round. Utd Chelsea away. If we were ever gong to be top of the table at Xmas this is our chance. 2nd half of the season tougher obviously but I could not be happier wih the fixture schedule…
How is this possible because I have seen exactly the same fixtures in the media before and yet comes out exactly the same, this shows there is hardly anything hidden from the media this days
We are gona have a nice start, inform Arteta to bring class A striker very very soon. He can gamble on the wing
Our October and May fixtures look a bit naughty.
Odds to win league:
Man City 1st favs
Liverpool 2nd favs
spurs 3rd favs
Arsenal and Newcastle both 50/1 well down the list with bookies!
October and may quite some interesting fixtures there. But the critical month is October . Home games with spurs , pool and city.
No Northingham forest!
Reply to Declan
Yes we play Forest in May when they could be fighting to stay in the league and Newcastle who could be challenging for top 4.
I think April is more risky because we are playing away to Liverpool, man city and westham with a home game to Chelsea we could easily lose most of those games which could put an end to anything we could be fighting for
The teams we struggled to beat are those we will be taking on in may begining to end.
October, April and looking at the fixtures at may those months could be detrimental to what ever we may be fighting for
October and April the toughest, 6 fixtures in each month with 3 tough ones each. April will be very defining for us.
Plus we also have Thursday night games too.
You AWOL.
Liverpool are the first team in top-flight history to face a newly promoted side in their first league game of the season in four consecutive seasons Norwich in 2019-20, Leeds in 2020-21, Norwich in 2021-22, Fulham
Interesting