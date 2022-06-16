(Image) Arsenal fixtures released and Arsenal start away to Crystal Palace

So the big day has arrived again, and although we see the “leaked” games every season (This year we were told Arsenal were starting with Brighton, Leicester and Wolves, but in all my years I have never known these “leaks” to be correct.)

We will be finding out in a minute when the fixtures are announved but I am sure that Arsenal fans, and Mikel Arteta, will be certainly hoping not to have a similar nightmare start to the last campaign where we were on zero points after our first three games, and rooted at the bottom of the table..

Well, here are the fixtures for the first weekend, and we will start with a tough game away at Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace….

It should be an interesting game!

Arsenal’s Full fixture list….

