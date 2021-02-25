[Image] Arsenal flop Yaya Sanogo signs for Huddersfield – Official

I am sure all Arsenal fans remember the arrival of Yaya Sanogo, who arrived at the Emirates as a very highly rated French youth international.

He burst into the limelight with four goals against Dortmund in an Emirates Cup match, and then quickly disappeared from view again.

He remained an Arsenal player for evey day of his four year contract, usually out on loan, but only appeared in 11 games in total for the Gunners, scoring twice.

He then had a little success at Ligue 1’s Toulouse, scoring 16 times in 72 games before being released last summer, but now he is back in the UK and has signed for Huddersfield Town in the Championship, as confirmed by a Tweet from the Yorkshire’s club’s official account.

I shall we following their results with interest from now on, maybe he has finally got his act together!