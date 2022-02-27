Arsenal pair Cedric Soares and Nicolas Pepe have been named in the Carabao Cup Team of the Tournament, with the selection being named prior to the final interestingly.

I’m not sure why players’ performances in the final are to count for nothing for the award, but two of our squad players have been named in the selection.

Pepe and Cedric haven’t been playing a key role in our side this term, with Takehiro Tomiyasu favoured at right-back and Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe having been keeping the Ivory Coast international out of the side, but their displays in the League Cup clearly caught the eye for some.

Cedric and Pepe make the Carabao Cup team of the tournament. https://t.co/ZA0WeEM6tb — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) February 26, 2022

This could well pose as another confidence boost to Pepe, who arrived back from the AFCON with a new lease of life, but it is just a shame that our side couldn’t reach today’s final.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…