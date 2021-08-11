Image: Arsenal give up on Englishman’s signing over the asking price

Chris Wheatley is claiming that Arsenal have given up their chase of Aaron Ramsdale this summer because of Sheffield United’s asking price.

The goalkeeper has been touted as our preferred goalkeeping option this summer, despite the Blades said to be in want of £30-40 Million (depending on your preferred sources).

The reported fee has caused a stir in some circles, with myself included believing anything close to that fee would be extortionate and unnecessary, and it will certainly be a relief to hear Football.London’s Chris Wheatley state that we are now looking elsewhere.

Which goalkeepers should Arsenal be looking to sign? How much do you believe would have been a fair fee for Ramsdale?

Patrick