Image: Arsenal give up on Englishman’s signing over the asking price

Chris Wheatley is claiming that Arsenal have given up their chase of Aaron Ramsdale this summer because of Sheffield United’s asking price.
The goalkeeper has been touted as our preferred goalkeeping option this summer, despite the Blades said to be in want of £30-40 Million (depending on your preferred sources).
The reported fee has caused a stir in some circles, with myself included believing anything close to that fee would be extortionate and unnecessary, and it will certainly be a relief to hear Football.London’s Chris Wheatley state that we are now looking elsewhere.
Which goalkeepers should Arsenal be looking to sign? How much do you believe would have been a fair fee for Ramsdale?
Patrick
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
10 mil no more than that! Good.. we dodged a bullet then, he’s an average keeper and no team would pay 30/40 million for Ramsdale Sheffield United must have been smoking whatever the Arsenal recruitment team were when they went a pound over 40 mil for Luis Suarez.
You mean when Suarez’s team informed us he had a release clause, we bid it but then Liverpool claimed it was merely a gentleman’s agreement not sure how that ever remotely reflects badly on us. A media hatchet job launched by Liverpool to distract from the fact Suarez wanted out that our fanbase to this day embarrassingly laps up. Same way they leaked Sterling wanted obscene wages when he had told them he wouldn’t sign for any wage because he was going to City for trophies. Liverpool sure have good connections in the media.
As to 10 mil for Ramsdale, Sheffield paid nearly 20 mil last year for him. He was a regular starter that they would like to keep. 10 mil is obviously absurd. 20-25 with a few performance clauses is fair enough. If they want 30+ then we move on which seems to be the case.
I pray this is a truthful account of the situation and not a negotiating ploy
So Arsenal are one Leno injury away from being in serious trouble. As it is, we are heading to Brentford with Arthur Okonkwo, officially designated our 3rd. keeper, on the bench. If he has to come on, we’d better hope that when he attempts a clearance, he can actually connect with the ball!
Good. £30 mil is far too much for a backup GK
Willian has been disastrous, yet,time after time, we have seen Arteta give him opportunities one after the other. But, our young talents get one chance to succeed. If they fail to come good, they are sidelined indefinitely. Okonkwo must be given more minutes this season to blossom, because he is quite talented. Everyone make mistakes.
All of Saka, Auba, Pepe and Smith-rowe played more minutes than Willian. He actually got more assists than all of them on less minutes too but that doesn’t change the fact he wasn’t good enough. Just some perspective he didn’t play nearly as many minutes as people pretend (15th in the squad total), Smith-rowe beat him on minutes despite being out 3 months. Had the likes of smith-rowe, martinelli and odegaard been available before Christmas he’d of played even less.
Absolute nonsense. I have just read 4 different sites. 2 saying the deal is done and the other 2 saying the deal is off cos it’s too expensive.
What a load of old croc.
Why not wait for the official site to announce things then Atid?
It saves an awful lot of time, speculation and frustration.
Yeah no point getting wound up by speculation. Best you can do is try to read between the lines but until the window closes noone not even those at club know perfectly what will transpire.
Squad is starting to take a nice youthful shape though:
New young striker, Balgoun, Saka, Pepe, martinelli, new young cam, smith-rowe, Lokonga, azeez, Tierney, Tavares, Gabriel, White, Saliba, Osei-Tutu, new young GK.
Imagine that in 4 years with 3 summer windows not too shabby especially if we can focus on 1 marquee signing each year.