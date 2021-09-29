Image: Arsenal legend confirmed as training with the players at London Colney

Charles Watts has confirmed that David Seaman has been involved in helping to train at Arsenal’s London Colney training complex.

The Gunners legend spent 13 years at the club during his playing career, initially joining in 1990 and helping us to win a number of trophies, although it seems a little unfortunate that he left in the summer before we went onto win our famous Invincibles season in 2004.

Pictures emerged of Seaman with Aaron Ramsdale at London Colney, and Watts has now confirmed that he had been invited by Per Mertesacker to help out in training of late.

For those asking about the David Seaman pics at Colney. He’s been invited in by Per Mertesacker and has been doing some informal work at the training ground with U23s keepers and scholars. pic.twitter.com/iJEXsf9cJx — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 28, 2021

Should we look to give Seaman a permanent role within our goalkeeping staff?

Patrick