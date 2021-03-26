Image: Arsenal legend Thierry Henry boycotts Social Media

Former Arsenal superstar Thierry Henry has made a huge statement against the social media regulators by removing himself from the platforms.

There has been a lot of political debate in recent months in regards to racism and bullying, and so far little-to-no effort has been put in to counteract this.

From footballers receiving racist threats and abuse, to school children being bullied into suicide amongst various other forms of social media abuse, these platforms continue to allow excessive freedoms to be used, with many people hiding behind aliases.

Thierry Henry has decided that he has had enough, and he vows to disable all of his social media platforms until such measures are put in place to protect its users.

Hi Guys From tomorrow morning I will be removing myself from social media until the people in power are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigour and ferocity that they currently do when you infringe copyright…. pic.twitter.com/gXSObqo4xg — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) March 26, 2021

Will Thierry’s cause further influencers to follow suit?

Patrick