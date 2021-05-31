Image: Arsenal legend Thierry Henry returns to Belgium coaching team

Thierry Henry has relinquished himself from his role on the BBC punditry team to return to his former job with the Belgium international side.

The former Arsenal striker will be sorely missed from the English terrestrial coverage, having earned his place with some intelligent reading of the game, something that will also come of use back with Belgium.

Henry left his role under Roberto Martinez to take over as manager of Monaco back in 2018, but he wasn’t really given a fair chance before being replaced after just three months in charge, and later got his chance with Montral Impact in the MLS.

After one season in the MLS however, he decided to return to Europe to be closer to his kids, and will now return to his former role with the Belgian international side ahead of the upcoming European Championships.

Unfinished business. We welcome back Thierry Henry in the staff for #EURO2020! 🤝🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/ocOWct2JMi — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) May 30, 2021

Patrick