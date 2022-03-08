Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry is being linked with a possible return to his former club Arsenal this summer, and has shared a picture of himself in one of our classic kits.

The forward has so far turned down the advances of his current club in regards to a new contract, leaving Bayern to consider his exit with just over a year remaining on his current deal.

With that in mind, he has been mentioned as a possible target for our side, with us in the market for additions up front, and him being pictured as posing in our of our classic edition kits, tongues will obviously wag in hope that this could well come to fruition.

Gnabry wasn’t given a fair shot in north London before leaving to earn his plaudits in the Bundesliga, and he could well feel like he has unfinished business in north London. While we don’t expect this to be likely at present, should we earn entry into the Champions League, he could well be attracted to the prospect of joining the revolution at the Emirates.

Patrick