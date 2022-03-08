Arsenal News Latest News

Image: Arsenal-linked forward pictured in classic Gunners kit ahead of summer window

Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry is being linked with a possible return to his former club Arsenal this summer, and has shared a picture of himself in one of our classic kits.

The forward has so far turned down the advances of his current club in regards to a new contract, leaving Bayern to consider his exit with just over a year remaining on his current deal.

With that in mind, he has been mentioned as a possible target for our side, with us in the market for additions up front, and him being pictured as posing in our of our classic edition kits, tongues will obviously wag in hope that this could well come to fruition.

Gnabry wasn’t given a fair shot in north London before leaving to earn his plaudits in the Bundesliga, and he could well feel like he has unfinished business in north London. While we don’t expect this to be likely at present, should we earn entry into the Champions League, he could well be attracted to the prospect of joining the revolution at the Emirates.

Patrick

Tags Serge Gnabry

  1. Kadibia says:
    March 8, 2022 at 10:41 pm

    This is wishful thinking

  2. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    March 8, 2022 at 11:12 pm

    just don’t see this happening…this was the proverbial straw for some within an already disenchanted fanbase

  3. Declan says:
    March 8, 2022 at 11:36 pm

    He was given a fair shot with us but didn’t produce then went on to greater things, no problem, but would love to see him back. Can’t see it happening though.

    1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
      March 8, 2022 at 11:51 pm

      obviously we have vastly differing views regarding what “fair shot” means???

