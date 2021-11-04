Image: Arsenal loanee named in Europe’s Team of the Month for October

Arsenal loanee Dinos Mavropanos has been named in the October Team of the Month for Europe’s top five leagues.

The defender is into his second season-long loan with Stuttgart at present, with the Bundesliga side expected to complete his signing before next term, with an obligation to buy expected to be triggered.

Dino has been earning plenty of plaudits for his displays so far this season, scoring a number of goals on top of his impressive defensive work, but just how well he has been playing has now been highlighted by WhoScored.com, with his average rating of 7.98 ranking as the best for any CB in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

Dinos Mavropanos named in @WhoScored’s October Team of the Month across Europe’s top leagues. https://t.co/F91CuCDu1I — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) November 4, 2021

Arsenal may well live to regret not giving the Greek international a fair chance, although with the likes of Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Dan Ballard all in contention to battle it out for the CB roles in the coming years, we should still be in safe hands even without Mavropanos.

Patrick