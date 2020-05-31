Image: Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira returns to training

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has returned to training after suffering a nasty ankle injury in the game against Portsmouth in the FA Cup.

The Uruguayan international has missed limited action thanks to the Coronavirus, and looks like he will be fighting for a place in the team ahead of the Manchester City encounter in just under three weeks time.

Torreira is amongst a host of Gunners stars who has raised their level following the arrival of Mikel Arteta as boss, and he could well find himself playing a key role in the remainder of the season.

Lucas Torreira went through an outdoor session at Arsenal Training Centre earlier today as he continues his rehab. 📸 Here are a gallery of images 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 30, 2020

Will Torreira be key in our push to secure a European place for next season?

Patrick