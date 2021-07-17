Image: Arsenal name full-strength starting line-up for Rangers challenge

The teams are out for today’s friendly match with Rangers, and I’m a little surprised at how strong the starting line-up is on paper.
Manager Mikel Arteta may have been unhappy with his side’s defeat to Hibernian on Tuesday, and clearly has set his team out today with a mission to bring back victory, and I would be seriously shocked if this team wasn’t to run away with a victory.
🥊 In the red corner…
Our team to face @RangersFC 👇
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 17, 2021
Okonkwo is the only player who you may not expect to feature from today’s starting line-up in the Premier League for the upcoming campaign, and I’m really excited to see this team in action.
I’m expecting at least four goals from the firepower in today’s line-up, and hopefully Okonkwo can put his mistake from Tuesday behind him to keep the sheet clean this time around.
What are your predictions after seeing this line-up?
Patrick
Excellent looking back four and with Balogun up front I’m looking forward to watching at 2pm.
What formation is this on paper Declan?
Looks like a 4-3-3
I think it’s 4-2-3-1
4-4-2 like the last game
What channel is showing it pls?
Arsenal.com but costs £7.99
Just watch it for free at hesgoal.com
Rangers look strong also. Should be a good ‘un.
The new kit and Tavares starts COYG
Have you seen the hooped socks on LG?
Yes Declan, very snazzy!!
Cool, I look to see Balogun scoring today.
I know it’s the Scottish Premiership but predicting we will score 4 today when Rangers only conceded 4 goals at home in the whole of last season is being optimistic!
Looks like Cygan at CB oh bugger we are losing again!