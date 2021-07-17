Image: Arsenal name full-strength starting line-up for Rangers challenge

The teams are out for today’s friendly match with Rangers, and I’m a little surprised at how strong the starting line-up is on paper.

Manager Mikel Arteta may have been unhappy with his side’s defeat to Hibernian on Tuesday, and clearly has set his team out today with a mission to bring back victory, and I would be seriously shocked if this team wasn’t to run away with a victory.

🥊 In the red corner… Our team to face @RangersFC 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 17, 2021

Okonkwo is the only player who you may not expect to feature from today’s starting line-up in the Premier League for the upcoming campaign, and I’m really excited to see this team in action.

I’m expecting at least four goals from the firepower in today’s line-up, and hopefully Okonkwo can put his mistake from Tuesday behind him to keep the sheet clean this time around.

What are your predictions after seeing this line-up?

Patrick