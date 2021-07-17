Arsenal News Latest News

Image: Arsenal name full-strength starting line-up for Rangers challenge

The teams are out for today’s friendly match with Rangers, and I’m a little surprised at how strong the starting line-up is on paper.

Manager Mikel Arteta may have been unhappy with his side’s defeat to Hibernian on Tuesday, and clearly has set his team out today with a mission to bring back victory, and I would be seriously shocked if this team wasn’t to run away with a victory.

Okonkwo is the only player who you may not expect to feature from today’s starting line-up in the Premier League for the upcoming campaign, and I’m really excited to see this team in action.

I’m expecting at least four goals from the firepower in today’s line-up, and hopefully Okonkwo can put his mistake from Tuesday behind him to keep the sheet clean this time around.

What are your predictions after seeing this line-up?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Rangers

13 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Declan says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:20 pm

    Excellent looking back four and with Balogun up front I’m looking forward to watching at 2pm.

    Reply
    1. Pirate Dandy says:
      July 17, 2021 at 1:37 pm

      What formation is this on paper Declan?

      Looks like a 4-3-3

      Reply
      1. Declan says:
        July 17, 2021 at 1:41 pm

        I think it’s 4-2-3-1

        Reply
      2. Joe Allysons says:
        July 17, 2021 at 1:50 pm

        4-4-2 like the last game

        Reply
    2. Henry says:
      July 17, 2021 at 1:39 pm

      What channel is showing it pls?

      Reply
      1. Declan says:
        July 17, 2021 at 1:42 pm

        Arsenal.com but costs £7.99

        Reply
      2. Gogo says:
        July 17, 2021 at 1:46 pm

        Just watch it for free at hesgoal.com

        Reply
  2. Sue says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:25 pm

    Rangers look strong also. Should be a good ‘un.
    The new kit and Tavares starts COYG

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      July 17, 2021 at 1:43 pm

      Have you seen the hooped socks on LG?

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        July 17, 2021 at 1:52 pm

        Yes Declan, very snazzy!!

        Reply
  3. Christopher Loum says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    Cool, I look to see Balogun scoring today.

    Reply
  4. Declan says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:57 pm

    I know it’s the Scottish Premiership but predicting we will score 4 today when Rangers only conceded 4 goals at home in the whole of last season is being optimistic!

    Reply
  5. Declan says:
    July 17, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    Looks like Cygan at CB oh bugger we are losing again!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs