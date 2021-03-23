Arsenal News Latest News

Image: Arsenal own two of only three players to boast this stat

Arsenal own two of only three players in Europe’s top five leagues (who have played 900+ minutes of professional action) without being dribbled past.

Both William Saliba, who is currently enjoying a loan spell with Nice in Ligue 1, and David Luiz are amongst the three players who can boast that no player has dribbled past them during the current campaign.

Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo is the only player not owned by Arsenal who can boast the same, as revealed by Squawka.

Should Saliba and Luiz be paired together for Arsenal next season?

