Image: Arsenal own two of only three players to boast this stat

Arsenal own two of only three players in Europe’s top five leagues (who have played 900+ minutes of professional action) without being dribbled past.

Both William Saliba, who is currently enjoying a loan spell with Nice in Ligue 1, and David Luiz are amongst the three players who can boast that no player has dribbled past them during the current campaign.

Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo is the only player not owned by Arsenal who can boast the same, as revealed by Squawka.

Three outfield players in Europe's top five divisions have played 900+ league minutes this season without being successfully dribbled past by an opponent…

Two of them are owned by Arsenal. 🙃⁣ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 23, 2021

