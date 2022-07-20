Image: Arsenal ring the changes US tour clash with Orlando

Arsenal have released their starting line-up for their pre-season clash with Orlando, with Nicolas Pepe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Mo Elneny all to start.
The Gunners were 2-0 winners against Everton on Sunday night, with both Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka getting themselves on the scoresheet, but neither find themselves on the teamsheet from the start today.
🖤 Pre-season team news!
📞 Eddie leads the line
👨✈️ Holding captains the side
💨 Elneny x Sambi in midfield
COYG! ✊
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 20, 2022
The majority of the names on the bench will likely play some part in today’s clash as we look to build up match fitness ahead of the new season, and we will likely take our next friendly a little bit more seriously with Chelsea in our sights, as the chance to get one up on our rivals ahead of the new campaign is always nice.
Patrick
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Watch highlights from Arsenal’s open training session on our preseason tour of the USA
Please watch, enjoy, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
Match delayed due to inclement weather…
I think Arsenal ring of a holesale change starts in their friendly match against Orlando, may not only be to make these Orlando match starting Gunners get some match fitness under their belts.
But to also make the prospective buyers out there this summer window, who may want to sign some of these Gunners take a serious look at them as they play in the match. And makeup their minds to sign any of them who they want.
And also for Arteta to watch these Gunners playing in the match closely to see if he’ll have a change of mind to keep one or two of them in the team this summer, who have been transfer listed to exit the club this summer.
Im sorry but Tavares and Mari are both woeful defenders. Jesus, God forbids we have to rely on these two again.
AMN cannot make it as a midfielder, it’s not a fact but an opinion, still a very strong one.
There’s nothing he contributes as a midfielder, no wonder all managers keep playing him as a RB, RWB, that’s where he’s good at but I don’t know what he’s looking for when he has no footballing brain.
The difference between the quality in this squad and our first squad is huge.
Martinelli also needs to work on his heavy touches and constant burying of his head when with the ball.
ESR will easily displace him if he can stay fit.
That was an awful first 45 minutes
@Eddie
Tavares seemed to grow in his roll as time went on though…The rest I agree with you on.
Bro Tavares has a bad first touch, defensive awareness is worse than that of Mustafi.
Mustafi was just a defender that had brainfarts at times, but Tavares is always getting caught.
Step overs and skills ain’t mean shît if he can’t defend to save a leg bro.
He needs that Brighton loan badly.
That first half was depressing.
Now to watch proper ballers play in the 2nd half
@Eddie
😂
I think Mari is like mertesacker – good defender in terms of positioning and all the basics, but will never be a good fit for an attacking team that plays a high line. Put him in a side that plays more defensively or expects to be under the cosh for longer periods and he’d look a lot better.
We’ve seen this continuously at arsenal – our CBs need to have pace because when we play an attacking style they will get exposed fairly often. It’s why koscielny was really good for us, whereas mertesacker was a bit of a liability at times (despite being an unquestionably competent defender).
Now that’s what I’m talking about.
The gap in quality is too huge and God help our first squad because I don’t see that B squad doing the entire job in the Europa league.
Our first team players will need to step in a lot.
Swear down we need more signings.
People who keep saying Xhaka needs to leave don’t know what they’re talking about.
Get Tielemans or another midfielder to stay and let the challenge themselves for that second 8.
Can’t lose Xhaka, worst, he’ll be great for rotation and the B squad.
Ødegaard is actually our most important midfielder. No jokes.
Now I see why Viera was brought in.
Without Ødegaard, we really struggle to thread passes together or attack smoothly.
Saliba is great and knows how to use his body to his advantage.
Reads the movement before making a go to intercept a ball.
Solid defender alongside Gabriel, who seems to be the main rock at the back now.
White was great as the Inverted RB. None of that Cedric shít.
Truth is whoever saw this game will admit that we actually need more signings to make a quality depth while we push out some of these players.
Hoping to see how Saliba fares against Chelsea this weekend.
Have stay good y’all.
Well Eddie if we were playing pepe to up his price I guess it has nosedived by a hatrick of miles. Tavares is really not good enough Mari off pace and Lokonga the less said the bettt
May be we should just buy a whole team (eleven quad)
Scrappy game but 3-1 to us in the end.
The reserve team continually failing their auditions woefully against teams i can’t even remember their names…..goodluck trying to offload them.
@fk
Their lack of match fitness and cohesion showed. To gain either or both, they must be played together on a continuous basis.
It was a game of two halves.
1st half- Our B team against their A team.
2nd half-Our A team against their B team.