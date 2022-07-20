Image: Arsenal ring the changes US tour clash with Orlando

Arsenal have released their starting line-up for their pre-season clash with Orlando, with Nicolas Pepe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Mo Elneny all to start.

The Gunners were 2-0 winners against Everton on Sunday night, with both Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka getting themselves on the scoresheet, but neither find themselves on the teamsheet from the start today.

🖤 Pre-season team news! 📞 Eddie leads the line

👨‍✈️ Holding captains the side

💨 Elneny x Sambi in midfield COYG! ✊ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 20, 2022

The majority of the names on the bench will likely play some part in today’s clash as we look to build up match fitness ahead of the new season, and we will likely take our next friendly a little bit more seriously with Chelsea in our sights, as the chance to get one up on our rivals ahead of the new campaign is always nice.

Patrick

