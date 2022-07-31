Arsenal’s Beth Mead has picked up the award for best Player of the Tournament for the Women’s European Championships as she fired England to glory this evening.

The winger scored six goals in helping our Lionesses to reach and win the final of the competition, and has been rewarded for her fine performances with a much-deserved MVP award.

Mead has been on fire all tournament, so it is no shock to hear that she has picked up the award after helping our England side to win the competition, beating Germany 2-1 in today’s final after extra-time.

She has come a long way since being overlooked for England’s Olympics squad just 12 months ago, but is unlikely to be underrated any longer by the head coach.

