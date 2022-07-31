Arsenal News Latest News

Image: Arsenal star awarded Euro 2022 Player of the Tournament

Arsenal’s Beth Mead has picked up the award for best Player of the Tournament for the Women’s European Championships as she fired England to glory this evening.

The winger scored six goals in helping our Lionesses to reach and win the final of the competition, and has been rewarded for her fine performances with a much-deserved MVP award.

Mead has been on fire all tournament, so it is no shock to hear that she has picked up the award after helping our England side to win the competition, beating Germany 2-1 in today’s final after extra-time.

She has come a long way since being overlooked for England’s Olympics squad just 12 months ago, but is unlikely to be underrated any longer by the head coach.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Beth Mead England Lionesses Euro 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs