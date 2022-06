Image: Arsenal star joins seven other PL stars on CAF award shortlist

Mohamed Elneny has been named on the shortlist of players nominated for the CAF Player of the Year award, with Liverpool pair Mo Salah and Sadio Mane the favourites for title.

The Gunners midfielder was unlucky not to lift the AFCON earlier in the year, when his Egypt side was defeated in the final on penalties by Sadio Maneโ€™s Senegal, with the Reds star scoring the winning penalty.

The forward could well be set to win the award ahead of his LFC team-mate prior to his move to Bayern Munich this summer, although other Senegalese stars such as Edouard Mendy of Chelsea could well enter the fray also.

๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ฟโœ–๏ธ1

๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ซโœ–๏ธ3

๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฒโœ–๏ธ3

๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ฒโœ–๏ธ1

๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฎโœ–๏ธ2

๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ฌโœ–๏ธ4

๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ฒโœ–๏ธ1

๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ณโœ–๏ธ1

๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฑโœ–๏ธ3

๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฆโœ–๏ธ4

๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฌโœ–๏ธ1

๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ณโœ–๏ธ5

๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ณโœ–๏ธ1 30 players from 13 countries contending to sit on the throne of African football. ๐Ÿ‘‘ Your preliminary nominations for the #CAFAwards2022 Player of the Year ๐Ÿ“ pic.twitter.com/FZGiM7ugxP โ€” CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2022

I would be a little surprised if Elneny was to lift the award, but he did enjoy an impressive AFCON before returning to Arsenal with fine string of form, earning a new contract in north London in the process.



