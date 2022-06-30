Image: Arsenal star joins seven other PL stars on CAF award shortlist

Mohamed Elneny has been named on the shortlist of players nominated for the CAF Player of the Year award, with Liverpool pair Mo Salah and Sadio Mane the favourites for title.

The Gunners midfielder was unlucky not to lift the AFCON earlier in the year, when his Egypt side was defeated in the final on penalties by Sadio Mane’s Senegal, with the Reds star scoring the winning penalty.

The forward could well be set to win the award ahead of his LFC team-mate prior to his move to Bayern Munich this summer, although other Senegalese stars such as Edouard Mendy of Chelsea could well enter the fray also.

🇩🇿✖️1

🇧🇫✖️3

🇨🇲✖️3

🇰🇲✖️1

🇨🇮✖️2

🇪🇬✖️4

🇬🇲✖️1

🇬🇳✖️1

🇲🇱✖️3

🇲🇦✖️4

🇳🇬✖️1

🇸🇳✖️5

🇹🇳✖️1 30 players from 13 countries contending to sit on the throne of African football. 👑 Your preliminary nominations for the #CAFAwards2022 Player of the Year 📝 pic.twitter.com/FZGiM7ugxP — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2022

I would be a little surprised if Elneny was to lift the award, but he did enjoy an impressive AFCON before returning to Arsenal with fine string of form, earning a new contract in north London in the process.

