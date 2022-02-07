Image: Arsenal star named in AFCON Team of 2021

Mohamed Elneny has been named in the AFCON Team of the Tournament after helping his Egypt side to a penalty shoot-out away from the title.

The midfielder played a key role for the Pharaohs over the past weeks, and was unlucky to have seen his side defeated in the worst way possible when Sadio Mane placed his spot-kick beyond the Egyptian goalkeeper to seal the victory 4-2 on penalties, having played out the 90 minutes without a goal.

Elneny’s performances have now been credited with a place in the Team of the Tournament, alongside fellow Premier League stars Edouard Mendy, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has been named in the #AFCON2021 Best XI. pic.twitter.com/7CNK9ScM7h — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 7, 2022

Elneny has always been a consistent performer, and while Nicolas Pepe may be disappointed at having missed out in the team of the tournament after a string of top performances, losing out to Salah and Mane is no big deal.

Patrick