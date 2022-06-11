Image: Arsenal star named to start in much-changed England XI

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is making his third appearance for England tonight after being named to start against Italy tonight.

Gareth Southgate has named a much-changed starting line-up to take on the European champions, and while Bukayo Saka has been relegated to the bench, Ramsdale is making sure that we have a representative in the teamsheet.

A lot of the talk today will be around the Euro 2020 final, with us on the losing end in the penalty shootout, but their form has taken a turn for the worst since, and I’m backing our side to enjoy themselves today despite a number of changes.

Ramsdale doesn’t like to concede often, and I feel like today is destined to finish 2/3-0 this evening, although I will be watching Gianluca Scamacca closely this evening amidst links with a possible move to the Emirates.

Patrick