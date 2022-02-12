Arsenal News Latest News

Image: Arsenal youngster to make full Championship debut on loan

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun is set to start his first Championship game of the season after joining Middlesbrough on loan in January.

The youngster did start the current campaign in the first-team, with all of Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all absent for the opening weekend.

After two disappointing performances however, he returned to the Under-23 side, but was allowed to join Boro in hope that he would pick up some invaluable experience.

Today he will get his best chance yet to show what he can do as he is set to make his first start in the league since joining, where he will be paired with Aaron Connolly in attack.

Hopefully the young forward can get his first league goal of the season today and build confidence so he can stake a regular claim for what’s left of the term.

