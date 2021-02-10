Arsenal News Latest News

Image: Arsenal youngster wins back-to-back Player of the Month awards

Bukayo Saka has been named as Arsenal’s Player of the Month for January, adding that to his equivalent award for December 2020.

The young Englishman was likely going head-to-head with Bernd Leno for the award, after the pair were both shortlisted for the Premier League Player of the Month award for the same period, with the winner of this award to be named later in the week.

Saka has been outstanding for us all season to be fair, and I’m almost shocked that it took until December for the club’s fans to vote him in as the best player for a single month of outings, but goals and assists equal prizes I guess.

Has Saka’s performances improved from earlier in the campaign, or has he just added goals and assists in recent months to earn him the plaudits he deserves?

Patrick

  1. Khadii says:
    February 10, 2021 at 11:08 pm

    Congrats to the young lad.
    More to come

  2. Reggie says:
    February 10, 2021 at 11:13 pm

    Superstar in the making but will it be at Arsenal?

