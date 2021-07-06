Image: Arsenal youngster’s League One move confirmed as a loan

Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith has joined Doncaster Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The 20 year-old spent last term split between Swindon Town and Charlton, after the Gunners opted to bring him back to the club in January before finding him another temporary home with the latter, but that decision seemingly backfired.

Smith was enjoying regular playing time with Swindon, scoring twice and assisting four times from his 26 appearances, before picking up just eight outings for the Addicks, without getting a single goal contribution.

Hopefully his time will be better spent with Doncaster this season for the young central/defensive midfielder.

