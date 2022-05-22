Image: Arsenal’s bid lessened as Everton ring the changes in the line-up

Everton have made as many as six changes from the starting line-up which secured their Premier League status in midweek for their clash with Arsenal.

The Gunners need the win today, and it looks like we could well have been dealt an easier task to pursue those three points thanks to our opponent’s win on Thursday, with Frank Lampard changing six players from the side that secured their safety.

🔵⚪️ TEAM NEWS! ⚪️🔵 Frank makes 6️⃣ changes as Tom Davies makes his first appearance since November. COYB! 👊 🔴 #ARSEVE 🔵 pic.twitter.com/dH9VAaD5wR — Everton (@Everton) May 22, 2022

It would be silly to take anything for granted here, but on paper we should be able to the win here, although that doesn’t mean we are set to reap the benefits from it as I struggle to believe that Norwich will be able to beat Tottenham. Never say never though…

Patrick