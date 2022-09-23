Image: Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka named as England’s Player of the Year

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has been named England’s Player of the Year for 2022 after yet another impressive 12 months.

The 21 year-old has been an astounding performer since making his debut as a 17 year-old, willingly performing at a high level in various roles for the team, and has quickly become a fans favourite for his hard work.

While Arsenal fans have shown their admiration for him in voting for him to be their Player of the Season for both the last two campaigns, he has now been named England’s Player of the Year also.

This is a huge achievement for our young star, who has been a role model both on and off the pitch throughout his opening years in the spotlight, and I couldn’t be happier for him.

Patrick