Image: Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium takes centre-stage of Adidas City Runs event

Adidas staged their latest City Runs event at the Emirates Stadium this weekend, with 1000s of entries believed to have participated.

The entries were all given one hour to complete as many laps as possible around the one-mile course around Arsenal’s illustrious stadium, before entering the ground for refreshments and to receive their awards.

This was the first City Runs event since the Coronavirus pandemic hit, and was the latest showing that we are slowly returning back to ‘normal’, although I think we are still some way to getting back to where we need to be.

Patrick

Posted by

