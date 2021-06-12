Image: Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka captains Switzerland today against Wales

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka has been named as Switzerland’s captain for today’s Euro 2020 clash with Wales.

Tottenham’s Gareth Bale will captain the Welsh side to give us further reason to support the Swiss this afternoon, although I wouldn’t begrudge Aaron Ramsey having a good game.

The two sides could well believe this will be a must-win game after Italy’s eye-opening performance last night, as neither will be expecting an easy time when they come up against the Azzurri, although Turkey may well have given them confidence in at least not finishing bottom of the table.

Granit captains Switzerland in their group-stage opener against Wales at 2pm (UK) 💪#SUI | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/A5S0ynZlSH — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 12, 2021

Will you be siding with Xhaka’s Switzerland?

Patrick