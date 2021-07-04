Arsenal News Latest News

Image: Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi apparently confirmed as Marseille player

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi will be playing his football with Marseille this season, joining on an initial loan.

The midfielder hasn’t featured for the Gunners since falling out with manager Mikel Arteta after a controversial showing against Brighton a year ago.

Guendouzi joined Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan deal last summer, and impressed in a first-team capacity, but he is now claimed to have made his return to France with Marseille, with the 22 year-old pictured with a fan of his new club, although official confirmation is still awaited.

William Saliba is also being linked with a move to Marseille this summer on loan also, but it remains to be seen whether that one will get over the line.

