Image: Arsenal’s team is confirmed for the Newcastle clash

The teams are out for tonight’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Newcastle at the Emirates.

The Gunners will be looking to take all three points and climb back inside the top-half of the table with a win, while Newcastle will be hoping to end a seven-match winless streak.

Pablo Mari had already been confirmed as missing but we were earlier awaiting news on Kieran Tierney, and thankfully he is fit and ready.

What are your predictions after seeing the team?

Patrick

  1. Uzi Ozil says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:19 pm

    Partey is gonna score today.

    Arsenal 3 Newcastle 1

    Reply
  2. Kelsjb says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:20 pm

    Good line up Coyg

    Reply
  3. Sue says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:21 pm

    Wonder how many dives we’ll see from Almiron?!

    Reply
  4. PJ-SA says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:23 pm

    The Newcastle line up is quite strange with Joelinton, Carroll and Wilson all starting.

    Hope Saka gets taken off 1st, kid needs a break

    Reply
  5. Adega Olatunji says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:23 pm

    I don’t expect to see Luis on the starting Xi when we have Gabriel fit. Arteta will still not do away with his politics and bias selections

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      January 18, 2021 at 7:30 pm

      Of course he’s biased he’s the manager, that’s his job!

      Reply
      1. adajim says:
        January 18, 2021 at 7:46 pm

        biase? who bought Manghalese?, who constantly used in for all our matches even when luiz and mari were fit

        Reply
  6. gotanidea says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:23 pm

    I think we’d have another difficulty in breaking Newcastle’s defense, since Magalhaes is on the bench. I hope Xhaka’s passes could replace Magalhaes’ on the left

    Reply
  7. RW1 says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:24 pm

    getting out the pipe and slippers putting on the ovaltine but expect to be fast asleep by 8.15 watching this combination … with a bit of luck will wake up when martinelli comes on in 85th minute to score the winner …

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      January 18, 2021 at 7:28 pm

      😂😂 I’m just debating whether to pull the sofa out…

      Reply
  8. Sammygunner says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:25 pm

    Sure win, come on you gunners

    Reply
  9. Grandad says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    That’s the final straw for AMN?Will he be sold this window of next.

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      January 18, 2021 at 7:31 pm

      I hope so for his sake. Wonderfully talented gentleman, will fit into most top teams.

      He has been lied to by more than 1 manager promising that he is part of the first team plans.

      Reply
    2. Declan says:
      January 18, 2021 at 7:31 pm

      Certainly looks like it Grandad.

      Reply
    3. Trudeau says:
      January 18, 2021 at 7:36 pm

      I hope not but his performance in the last game was pretty dire and merits a consequence. Even accounting for the fact he was played out of position, his normal coolness (which I love) was replaced by a low energy casualness (which I hate)

      The frustrating bit for me is that others seem to be given a much longer leash when they dial in performances.

      Reply
  10. Phenom says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:33 pm

    I am sure of win and clean sheet with Bernd Leno in post.

    Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle

    Reply
    1. Peter Arsenal says:
      January 18, 2021 at 7:37 pm

      We need to win tonight match

      Reply
  11. S.J says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:33 pm

    Please Arsenal, give us a win!

    Aubameyang should score today.

    Reply
  12. Wiggy says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:33 pm

    Thanks for:
    No Nketiah
    No AMN
    No Willock
    No Nelson
    No El nini
    No Willian
    Also do not use them as subs. Let them doze off.

    Reply
  13. Perry ames says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:35 pm

    The 1st 5 minutes will be the indicator on wether or not I will waste another evening watching this crap but I’m feeling good about it tonight 3-1 win

    Reply
  14. No2No2 says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:37 pm

    Where’s Ceballos?

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      January 18, 2021 at 7:40 pm

      Has a tight calf apparently..

      Reply
  15. Sid says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:41 pm

    Good luck today, Gunners. Wont be able to watch the match today but I sure hope that when I wake up tomorrow morning, I would see a win.
    COYG!

    Reply
  16. FaB says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:48 pm

    Cedric at RB?🧐🧐🧐

    Reply
  17. adajim says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:49 pm

    i said we will miss Bellerin attack, someone replied ‘he doesnt cross’. lol

    Reply
    1. Mark says:
      January 18, 2021 at 7:56 pm

      People develop blindness when they dont like a player

      Reply
  18. Durand says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:57 pm

    Between Luiz and Xhaka, I really hope they don’t dwell on the ball like they are prone to do. We need to have faster attacks so Newcastle don’t have the time to organize their low block.

    Hoping for a 1-0 win, I don’t see us getting multiple goals this match

    Reply
  19. Wiggy says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:59 pm

    Bellerin too much of sideway and back passing. No crosses. Last game even his team mates got annoyed with him. MA has drained his confidence..

    Reply
    1. Mark says:
      January 18, 2021 at 8:06 pm

      Or Arteta is simply rotating the players

      Reply
  20. JOEL says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:59 pm

    Luiz keeps his place so presumably we’ll be subjected to the same turgid slow build up.But he’s an Arteta favourite and keeps his place despite Gabriel offering far better balance
    I dont care how poorly AMN played last time out at left back he’s still a far better right back than Cedric….(another Arteta favourite)…Lets hope that the rest of the team aided by the fact that we’re playing a piss-poor Newcastle side manage to score a goal or two as there isn’t anyone on the bench other than Martinelli to make any difference.

    Reply
  21. JOEL says:
    January 18, 2021 at 8:18 pm

    If Aubamayang can’t score goals…does he have any real use .

    Reply
    1. FootballisTrivial says:
      January 18, 2021 at 8:26 pm

      Scoring goals is a real use. Duh
      But he offers little else apart from that. Can’t underestimate his ability to score though.

      Reply
    2. Perry ames says:
      January 18, 2021 at 8:36 pm

      Aubameyang should be taken out for a while as he looks spent
      I hope he can prove me wrong tonight

      Reply
  22. FootballisTrivial says:
    January 18, 2021 at 8:20 pm

    Feel for Aubameyang.
    Just isn’t happening this season

    Reply
  23. lcw says:
    January 18, 2021 at 8:23 pm

    Xhaka game improved 10 folds lately.

    Reply
  24. S says:
    January 18, 2021 at 8:30 pm

    3 home games in a row huh?
    Two against the same opposition.
    You think Newcastle would have learned a bit from being knocked out of a comp.

    Reply
  25. FootballisTrivial says:
    January 18, 2021 at 8:33 pm

    Cedric’s crossing has been pretty good so far.

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      January 18, 2021 at 8:35 pm

      👍

      Reply
  26. RSH says:
    January 18, 2021 at 8:36 pm

    Defense is fine. Midfield is in control. Chances are being created. Just not finished.

    Reply
    1. FootballisTrivial says:
      January 18, 2021 at 8:42 pm

      Forward line has been very wasteful this season.
      They don’t score early enough and thus justifying all the initial position. This increases pressure on the defense later on. We have a great defense now but it’s not stellar to keep a clean sheet forever.

      Reply
  27. Dan kit says:
    January 18, 2021 at 8:37 pm

    Get Martinelli on FFS ,Auba and Laca just does not work

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      January 18, 2021 at 8:42 pm

      seems we will have to rely on him. They’re just not cutting it lately… Auba especially, everything is just off with his finishing this season.

      Reply
  28. Perry ames says:
    January 18, 2021 at 8:43 pm

    Can we not see its offside ffs and this is piss poor embarrassing scandalous for an arsenal side to show no heart

    Reply
  29. RW1 says:
    January 18, 2021 at 8:46 pm

    Just how long of arteta doing the same thing over and over again does it take for fans to start waking up to the problem with this team? We are a bottom half of the table team and we look like it

    Reply
  30. gotanidea says:
    January 18, 2021 at 8:47 pm

    If Aubameyang can’t be replaced by Martinelli, we’d likely not able to break Newcastle’s defense. Both Lacazette and Aubameyang didn’t play well in the first half

    Reply

