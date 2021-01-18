Image: Arsenal’s team is confirmed for the Newcastle clash

The teams are out for tonight’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Newcastle at the Emirates.
The Gunners will be looking to take all three points and climb back inside the top-half of the table with a win, while Newcastle will be hoping to end a seven-match winless streak.
Pablo Mari had already been confirmed as missing but we were earlier awaiting news on Kieran Tierney, and thankfully he is fit and ready.
📋 Here's how we line up tonight…
🇬🇭 @ThomasPartey22 starts
🏴 @KieranTierney1 returns
🇵🇹 @OficialCedric also in starting XI
#️⃣ #ARSNEW
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 18, 2021
What are your predictions after seeing the team?
Patrick
Partey is gonna score today.
Arsenal 3 Newcastle 1
Good line up Coyg
Wonder how many dives we’ll see from Almiron?!
The Newcastle line up is quite strange with Joelinton, Carroll and Wilson all starting.
Hope Saka gets taken off 1st, kid needs a break
I don’t expect to see Luis on the starting Xi when we have Gabriel fit. Arteta will still not do away with his politics and bias selections
Of course he’s biased he’s the manager, that’s his job!
biase? who bought Manghalese?, who constantly used in for all our matches even when luiz and mari were fit
I think we’d have another difficulty in breaking Newcastle’s defense, since Magalhaes is on the bench. I hope Xhaka’s passes could replace Magalhaes’ on the left
getting out the pipe and slippers putting on the ovaltine but expect to be fast asleep by 8.15 watching this combination … with a bit of luck will wake up when martinelli comes on in 85th minute to score the winner …
😂😂 I’m just debating whether to pull the sofa out…
Sure win, come on you gunners
That’s the final straw for AMN?Will he be sold this window of next.
I hope so for his sake. Wonderfully talented gentleman, will fit into most top teams.
He has been lied to by more than 1 manager promising that he is part of the first team plans.
Certainly looks like it Grandad.
I hope not but his performance in the last game was pretty dire and merits a consequence. Even accounting for the fact he was played out of position, his normal coolness (which I love) was replaced by a low energy casualness (which I hate)
The frustrating bit for me is that others seem to be given a much longer leash when they dial in performances.
I am sure of win and clean sheet with Bernd Leno in post.
Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle
We need to win tonight match
Please Arsenal, give us a win!
Aubameyang should score today.
Thanks for:
No Nketiah
No AMN
No Willock
No Nelson
No El nini
No Willian
Also do not use them as subs. Let them doze off.
The 1st 5 minutes will be the indicator on wether or not I will waste another evening watching this crap but I’m feeling good about it tonight 3-1 win
Where’s Ceballos?
Has a tight calf apparently..
Good luck today, Gunners. Wont be able to watch the match today but I sure hope that when I wake up tomorrow morning, I would see a win.
COYG!
Cedric at RB?🧐🧐🧐
i said we will miss Bellerin attack, someone replied ‘he doesnt cross’. lol
People develop blindness when they dont like a player
Between Luiz and Xhaka, I really hope they don’t dwell on the ball like they are prone to do. We need to have faster attacks so Newcastle don’t have the time to organize their low block.
Hoping for a 1-0 win, I don’t see us getting multiple goals this match
Bellerin too much of sideway and back passing. No crosses. Last game even his team mates got annoyed with him. MA has drained his confidence..
Or Arteta is simply rotating the players
Luiz keeps his place so presumably we’ll be subjected to the same turgid slow build up.But he’s an Arteta favourite and keeps his place despite Gabriel offering far better balance
I dont care how poorly AMN played last time out at left back he’s still a far better right back than Cedric….(another Arteta favourite)…Lets hope that the rest of the team aided by the fact that we’re playing a piss-poor Newcastle side manage to score a goal or two as there isn’t anyone on the bench other than Martinelli to make any difference.
If Aubamayang can’t score goals…does he have any real use .
Scoring goals is a real use. Duh
But he offers little else apart from that. Can’t underestimate his ability to score though.
Aubameyang should be taken out for a while as he looks spent
I hope he can prove me wrong tonight
Feel for Aubameyang.
Just isn’t happening this season
Xhaka game improved 10 folds lately.
3 home games in a row huh?
Two against the same opposition.
You think Newcastle would have learned a bit from being knocked out of a comp.
Cedric’s crossing has been pretty good so far.
👍
Defense is fine. Midfield is in control. Chances are being created. Just not finished.
Forward line has been very wasteful this season.
They don’t score early enough and thus justifying all the initial position. This increases pressure on the defense later on. We have a great defense now but it’s not stellar to keep a clean sheet forever.
Get Martinelli on FFS ,Auba and Laca just does not work
seems we will have to rely on him. They’re just not cutting it lately… Auba especially, everything is just off with his finishing this season.
Can we not see its offside ffs and this is piss poor embarrassing scandalous for an arsenal side to show no heart
Just how long of arteta doing the same thing over and over again does it take for fans to start waking up to the problem with this team? We are a bottom half of the table team and we look like it
If Aubameyang can’t be replaced by Martinelli, we’d likely not able to break Newcastle’s defense. Both Lacazette and Aubameyang didn’t play well in the first half