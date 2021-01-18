Image: Arsenal’s team is confirmed for the Newcastle clash

The teams are out for tonight’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Newcastle at the Emirates.

The Gunners will be looking to take all three points and climb back inside the top-half of the table with a win, while Newcastle will be hoping to end a seven-match winless streak.

Pablo Mari had already been confirmed as missing but we were earlier awaiting news on Kieran Tierney, and thankfully he is fit and ready.

What are your predictions after seeing the team?

Patrick