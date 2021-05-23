(Image) AST display huge KroenkeOut poster opposite the Emirates

With Daniel Ek’s bid to buy out Stan Kroenke’s ownership in Arsenal seeming to overshadow the Gunners last game of the season, the Arsenal Supporters Trust have decided to advertse their point of view in a huge poster opposite the Emirates, just in time for it to be seen by the game-day fans returning to the ground.

They have certainly got a catchy slogan, and the #FansIn part refers to Daniel Ek’s promise to include the AST in and set up he creates if he takes control of the Gunners…

Our message directly opposite the stadium for everyone attending today – staff, directors and Arsenal supporters. #KroenkeOut #FansIn pic.twitter.com/brXySfinSM — AST (@AST_arsenal) May 23, 2021

The AST have also made it clear what they are looking for in any partnership with the owners (whoever they may be). They tweeted this call-to-action to help get the fans motivated to join in…