Arsenal News Gooner News

Image: Aston Villa denied super-early goal at Arsenal

John McGinn had thought he had opened the scoring against Arsenal for Aston Villa, only for the referee to rule it out.

The Villains looked to have made the perfect start to their trip to the Emirates, and they will no doubt feel hard done-by with the decision, after Ross Barkley was deemed as interfering with the goalkeeper from an offside position, despite not touching the ball.

Arsenal will now have to find their composure after the early shock, and get themselves into the driving seat.

Do Villa have the right to complain about the decision?

Patrick

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags Aston Villa John McGinn

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Silentstan says:
    November 8, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    37 mins and we are awful

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs