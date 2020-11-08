Image: Aston Villa denied super-early goal at Arsenal

John McGinn had thought he had opened the scoring against Arsenal for Aston Villa, only for the referee to rule it out.

The Villains looked to have made the perfect start to their trip to the Emirates, and they will no doubt feel hard done-by with the decision, after Ross Barkley was deemed as interfering with the goalkeeper from an offside position, despite not touching the ball.

Arsenal will now have to find their composure after the early shock, and get themselves into the driving seat.

NO Goal! Ross Barkley has impeded Bernd Leno whilst being offside to deny John McGinn an early goal! Was that a tough decision on Aston Villa? #beINPL #ARSAVL 📺 HD11 Watch – https://t.co/hkoevnV6B4 pic.twitter.com/4DEVMauoyK — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) November 8, 2020

Do Villa have the right to complain about the decision?

Patrick