Image: Aubameyang goal ruled out for offside in crunch clash

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had his goal ruled out by offside, and you will see that the decision was correct as Arsenal and Benfica stay at 1-1.

The Gunners scored the opener in the first half thanks to a perfect ball into Aubameyang by Bukayo Saka, before Golcalves pinpoint free-kick levelled things just before half-time.

Aubameyang looked like he has continued his fine day in front of goal just after the break however, but the offside flag was correctly raised by the linesman.

Aubameyang was JUST offside 🔍 pic.twitter.com/nMEZNuxkdu — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) February 25, 2021

Is Auba destined to ripple the net again?

Patrick