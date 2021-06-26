Image: Aubameyang joins training with Mykonos kids as he ups season preparation

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined in with some kids to train this afternoon in Greece whilst on holiday, as he looks to keep fit ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Gabon international didn’t enjoy his best season in front of goal last term, but appears to be keen to put things right ahead of the new campaign as he ups his training routine despite being on holiday.

Seeing #Aubameyang 🇬🇦 put in the work whilst on holiday ahead of pre-season is good to see. I believe he still has some great times ahead of him #Arsenal and can get back to his brilliant best. He shouldn’t be written off just yet. pic.twitter.com/9dAl9ITEH7 — Arsenal Fans Network (@Real_Arsedevils) June 26, 2021

Will Aubz be back to his very best ahead of the new campaign, which will surely see our side end up finishing in the European places for the new campaign?

Patrick