Image: Balogun shares delight in new Arsenal deal

Folarin Balogun’s new contract was announced by Arsenal earlier on today, and the striker has followed up with his own Twitter announcement.

The youngster went with the tag ‘My home. My heart’ with the image of himself wearing the famous Red & White of Arsenal inside the Emirates Stadium.

The club announced the new deal earlier on today, but has been adding to their initial post throughout the day.

The club clearly feel this was an important piece of business, despite their reluctance to promote the youngster into the first-team squad outside of the Europa League so far this term.

Will Balogun be in and around the first-team before the season’s end?

  1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    April 26, 2021 at 9:23 pm

    Just get him on the pitch already…we’ve seen more than enough of the whole failed Eddie experiment

    Reply

