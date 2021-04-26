Image: Balogun shares delight in new Arsenal deal

Folarin Balogun’s new contract was announced by Arsenal earlier on today, and the striker has followed up with his own Twitter announcement.

The youngster went with the tag ‘My home. My heart’ with the image of himself wearing the famous Red & White of Arsenal inside the Emirates Stadium.

My home. My heart

See you soon Gunners ❤️#Balogun2025 pic.twitter.com/TDol6xaVLX — Balogun (@fbalogun67) April 26, 2021

The club announced the new deal earlier on today, but has been adding to their initial post throughout the day.

🔐 @fbalogun67 is here to stay! Our @ArsenalAcademy graduate has signed a new long-term contract with the club ✍️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 26, 2021

The club clearly feel this was an important piece of business, despite their reluctance to promote the youngster into the first-team squad outside of the Europa League so far this term.

Will Balogun be in and around the first-team before the season’s end?

Patrick