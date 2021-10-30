Arsenal News Gooner News

Image – BBC hand Arsenal a Premier League record score against Leicester City

We all know that Arsenal has been a work in progress under Mikel Arteta and it finally appears to be coming to fruition, however, the BBC may have taken the improvement a little bit too far.

OK, this was clearly a typo but it was well worth saving for posterity.

The BBC had Arsenal winning by a whopping 12-0 scoreline and let’s be honest, that is probably never a scoreline we will see in our lifetimes, so even as a typo, it is worth savouring for a smile at least.

 

1 Comment

  1. guy says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    Brilliant! Thanks for posting it, Martin!

