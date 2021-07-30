Arsenal News Gooner News

Image: Ben White announcement pictures emerge unofficially on social media

There are numerous sources claiming that the below image is true, with the picture appearing to show Ben White posing alongside Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar for his official Arsenal announcement photo.

The defender has been a hot topic in the press for almost a month now, with the North London club having entered into negotiations with Brighton during the Euro 2020 campaign, with a deal believed to have been agreed before he left the England camp to go on holiday.

Since returning from his break, he is believed to have completed a medical, and we have been anxiously awaiting the official announcement, and if this image proves to be true, that yellow writing will surely be plastered across Sky Sports News any moment now.

Could somebody have gone to the effort of falsifying the above image?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags ben white

15 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Dan kit says:
    July 30, 2021 at 3:02 pm

    Looks legit ,suppose we will find out in the next few hours .

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      July 30, 2021 at 3:22 pm

      All those Memes of the old lady in Titanic ‘It’s been 84 years’ 🤣🤣

      Do any other clubs keep their supporters waiting this long?!

      Reply
      1. Dan kit says:
        July 30, 2021 at 3:57 pm

        Haven’t seen that one yet
        Probably announce him of last day of transfer window 😂
        Sky reporting that Xhaka could be staying ,back training and no more Roma bids that they feel acceptable.
        Should be a fun season 🙄😂

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          July 30, 2021 at 4:02 pm

          Omg it’s happening.. get on Arsenal twitter!! Finally….Welcome Ben White!

          Reply
        2. Dan kit says:
          July 30, 2021 at 4:02 pm

          Take that back he’s just signed 😂

          Reply
      2. jon fox says:
        July 30, 2021 at 4:59 pm

        Well Spuds have kept their fans- BOTH of them – waiting 60 years for a TITLE.

        THEIR LAST TITLE WAS NEARER TO VICTORIAN TIMES THAN IT IS TO THE PRESENT, SUE.

        Reply
  2. RSH says:
    July 30, 2021 at 3:28 pm

    probably real. he’s wearing the hoodie that just got released today as well. doubt we’ll have to wait much longer for official annoucement. Also, pretty easy to trace who took this photo probably so yikes to the person who leaked it.

    Reply
  3. Denis Owilli Obin says:
    July 30, 2021 at 3:31 pm

    After Ben White announcement, Plix Edu Work On Maddison N Give Lacca Another Chance

    Reply
  4. Declan says:
    July 30, 2021 at 3:34 pm

    According to Sky, 5 year contract with option for a further year.
    Also, Xhaka back training with the first team as deal to Roma apparently fallen through.

    Reply
  5. Joel Sequeira says:
    July 30, 2021 at 4:04 pm

    Its official announced 1 mon ago

    Reply
  6. Benex says:
    July 30, 2021 at 4:22 pm

    Any one with Arsenal WhatsApp group should please add me up +2348182119636

    Reply
  7. jon fox says:
    July 30, 2021 at 4:52 pm

    YES ITS OFFICIAL AT LONG LAST! Boy these transfer negs run longer than Coronation Street! A whole lotta dough is £50 grand . We”ll soon find out if he’s worth it.

    Reply
  8. jon fox says:
    July 30, 2021 at 4:55 pm

    WELL ITS OFFICIAL AT LONG LAST! Been running longer than Coronation St., I’d say!
    Now we’ll find out HOW good he is(OR is not, though I am hopeful personally).

    Reply
  9. Sean Williams says:
    July 30, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    A lot of money, but he’s a good player and young. A future team captain? Let’s hope we are not finished….a midfield maestro has been a priority for some time.

    Reply
    1. Durand says:
      July 30, 2021 at 6:00 pm

      Prefer Tierney as captain, he’s shown everything captain needs. Love he cut his vacation short to get back to the club.

      White so far is hype and bit early to mention captain before he ever kicked a ball for Arsenal.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs