Image: Ben White announcement pictures emerge unofficially on social media

There are numerous sources claiming that the below image is true, with the picture appearing to show Ben White posing alongside Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar for his official Arsenal announcement photo.

The defender has been a hot topic in the press for almost a month now, with the North London club having entered into negotiations with Brighton during the Euro 2020 campaign, with a deal believed to have been agreed before he left the England camp to go on holiday.

Since returning from his break, he is believed to have completed a medical, and we have been anxiously awaiting the official announcement, and if this image proves to be true, that yellow writing will surely be plastered across Sky Sports News any moment now.

Ben White's transfer to Arsenal looks complete. Just waiting on official confirmation. (Source: @hughwizzy) pic.twitter.com/9FZOCufcGz — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 30, 2021

Could somebody have gone to the effort of falsifying the above image?

Patrick