Image: Ben White announcement pictures emerge unofficially on social media

There are numerous sources claiming that the below image is true, with the picture appearing to show Ben White posing alongside Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar for his official Arsenal announcement photo.
The defender has been a hot topic in the press for almost a month now, with the North London club having entered into negotiations with Brighton during the Euro 2020 campaign, with a deal believed to have been agreed before he left the England camp to go on holiday.
Since returning from his break, he is believed to have completed a medical, and we have been anxiously awaiting the official announcement, and if this image proves to be true, that yellow writing will surely be plastered across Sky Sports News any moment now.
Ben White's transfer to Arsenal looks complete. Just waiting on official confirmation. (Source: @hughwizzy) pic.twitter.com/9FZOCufcGz
— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 30, 2021
Could somebody have gone to the effort of falsifying the above image?
Patrick
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
Looks legit ,suppose we will find out in the next few hours .
All those Memes of the old lady in Titanic ‘It’s been 84 years’ 🤣🤣
Do any other clubs keep their supporters waiting this long?!
Haven’t seen that one yet
Probably announce him of last day of transfer window 😂
Sky reporting that Xhaka could be staying ,back training and no more Roma bids that they feel acceptable.
Should be a fun season 🙄😂
Omg it’s happening.. get on Arsenal twitter!! Finally….Welcome Ben White!
Take that back he’s just signed 😂
Well Spuds have kept their fans- BOTH of them – waiting 60 years for a TITLE.
THEIR LAST TITLE WAS NEARER TO VICTORIAN TIMES THAN IT IS TO THE PRESENT, SUE.
probably real. he’s wearing the hoodie that just got released today as well. doubt we’ll have to wait much longer for official annoucement. Also, pretty easy to trace who took this photo probably so yikes to the person who leaked it.
After Ben White announcement, Plix Edu Work On Maddison N Give Lacca Another Chance
According to Sky, 5 year contract with option for a further year.
Also, Xhaka back training with the first team as deal to Roma apparently fallen through.
Its official announced 1 mon ago
Any one with Arsenal WhatsApp group should please add me up +2348182119636
YES ITS OFFICIAL AT LONG LAST! Boy these transfer negs run longer than Coronation Street! A whole lotta dough is £50 grand . We”ll soon find out if he’s worth it.
WELL ITS OFFICIAL AT LONG LAST! Been running longer than Coronation St., I’d say!
Now we’ll find out HOW good he is(OR is not, though I am hopeful personally).
A lot of money, but he’s a good player and young. A future team captain? Let’s hope we are not finished….a midfield maestro has been a priority for some time.
Prefer Tierney as captain, he’s shown everything captain needs. Love he cut his vacation short to get back to the club.
White so far is hype and bit early to mention captain before he ever kicked a ball for Arsenal.