Image: Ben White pictured leaving training ground as Arsenal close in on signing

England and Brighton defender is closing in on his highly anticipated transfer to Arsenal at present, with latest images showing him leaving their training complex.

The 23 year-old is expected to arrive at the club for a deal in excess of £50 Million, with an agreement having been made whilst White was on international duty, and he has returned from holiday to complete his medical.

At this point, only a failed medical could possibly block the move, but there is no inclination that there could be any reasoning for such a scenario, and he will now be expected to be announced any moment now having started the medical process.

Ben White seen leaving London Colney training centre after completing his Arsenal medical today [@HAZZER14]. pic.twitter.com/JBPxETEqDB — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) July 28, 2021

There has been a lot said on the transfer, but now all the fans want to hear is that he has finally completed his move…

Patrick