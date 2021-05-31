Arsenal News Latest News

Image: Buendia & Odegaard stats claim they are very different options

The Athletic’s Tom Worville has compared supposed Arsenal targets Emi Buendia and Martin Odegaard, and insists that they are very much different players.

The graphic clearly shows that the Argentine has a much better all-round game, from his tracking back to his forward-thinking, while Odegaard is special in the areas that most suit his game.

It could well come down to how Mikel Arteta wants to attack, but these stats certainly tell me that while Odegaard is a talent, Buendia would bring much more to our side in all areas of the team.

Latest reports also claim that Buendia would be the cheaper option of the two, although it remains to be seen whether Arsenal have other targets at present.

Patrick

  1. Sean Williams says:
    May 31, 2021 at 11:58 pm

    Buendia is a much more relevant player than Odegaard. If we get him it would be hard for even Arteta to suffocate his game. A quality player.

